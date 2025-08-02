Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA) Short Interest Update

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,060,000 shares, agrowthof6,534.0% from the June 30th total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 114,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $1,014,158.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,546,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,459,883.04. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew Fisher sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $922,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 359,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,788.47. The trade was a 18.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,794,984 shares of company stock valued at $18,524,153. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Trading Up 0.1%

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share stock opened at $105.18 on Friday. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $105.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.59 and a beta of 0.12.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $98.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.47 million. On average, analysts forecast that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital lowered Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

