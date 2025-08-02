Vestcor Inc Acquires 12,593 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 233.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Plains GP by 2,252.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Plains GP by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Plains GP Price Performance

NYSE PAGP opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.65. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 205.41%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

