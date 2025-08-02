Vestcor Inc Acquires 191 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 182.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 222.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.3%

UFPI opened at $97.73 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $141.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $105.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

