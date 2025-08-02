Vestcor Inc Purchases 1,919 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 58.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $170.15 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $130.69 and a one year high of $202.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.06. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $289.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

