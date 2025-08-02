Vestcor Inc Raises Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 30,639.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 129,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,790,000 after purchasing an additional 128,991 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 787,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,453,000 after buying an additional 107,317 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 50.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 224,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,606,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 373,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,444,000 after buying an additional 34,160 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,278,000 after acquiring an additional 29,579 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $223.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.68 and a 52 week high of $312.56.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $7.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Cfra set a $225.00 price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.43.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

