Vestcor Inc Sells 259 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PAG. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 421.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 0.5%

PAG stock opened at $168.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.34 and its 200 day moving average is $163.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.05 and a 1-year high of $186.33.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $247,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $12,483,099.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,598,577.54. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,257,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

