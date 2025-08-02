Vestcor Inc Sells 34,334 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,334 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $63.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day moving average of $68.68. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.47 and a 52-week high of $104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.35.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $260.91 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 16.98%.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

