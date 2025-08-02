Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 29,756 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,756 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 111.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.67 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 8.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.75 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

