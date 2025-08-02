Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $539,000 Holdings in Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Movado Group by 3,303.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1,597.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Movado Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Movado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.50 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $15.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. Movado Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a market capitalization of $336.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.31). Movado Group had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $131.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

