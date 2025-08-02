Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $564,000 Holdings in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 781.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Stepan by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stepan by 67.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Stepan Stock Performance

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.98. Stepan Company has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $82.08.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.40). Stepan had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $594.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stepan Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

