Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $588,000 Position in 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners grew its stake in 1st Source by 239.1% in the first quarter. Financial Life Planners now owns 2,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of 1st Source by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRCE shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of 1st Source from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of 1st Source in a report on Monday, July 28th.

1st Source Stock Down 1.7%

SRCE stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. 1st Source Corporation has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $68.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.71.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.67 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Corporation will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.62%.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

