Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $648,000 Holdings in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 183,401 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 360,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,631,000 after acquiring an additional 218,254 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 84.4% during the first quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $819,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $4,163,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 6.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael B. Lucareli sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $664,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 121,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,931,330. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 47,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.50, for a total value of $5,297,259.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 90,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,657.50. This represents a 34.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $133.24 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $146.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.12.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.80 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOD. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

