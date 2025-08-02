Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $648,000 Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 824.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 41.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBA opened at $35.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.89. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.84 and a one year high of $45.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 23.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Hovde Group began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

