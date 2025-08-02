Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $788,000 Stock Holdings in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 92.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931,604 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Wabash National by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 159,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wabash National in the fourth quarter worth about $4,341,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Wabash National by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 153,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 21,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Wabash National stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. Wabash National Corporation has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wabash National Corporation will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Wabash National from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

