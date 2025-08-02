Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,465 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Potbelly were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Potbelly by 2,637.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Potbelly by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Potbelly by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Potbelly alerts:

Potbelly Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $11.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.55. Potbelly Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PBPB shares. Wall Street Zen cut Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Potbelly from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBPB

About Potbelly

(Free Report)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.