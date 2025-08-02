Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,359 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,570,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 29.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 450.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 49,256 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

CNH Industrial Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE CNH opened at $12.46 on Friday. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 11.18.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Jay Schroeder sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $27,355.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 32,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,077.40. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Manley sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $45,402.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 161,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,707.10. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $511,732. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

