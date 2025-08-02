Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 767 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,672.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 187.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18,595.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 814.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $132,590.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,164.82. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $29,126.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,374.40. This trade represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $177,028. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -266.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -408.70%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

