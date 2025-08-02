Video Game Stocks To Consider – July 31st

Walmart, Target, and Take-Two Interactive Software are the three Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in developing, publishing or distributing video games and gaming hardware. Investors buy them to gain exposure to the industry’s growth potential and revenue streams—ranging from game sales and subscriptions to microtransactions and esports. Their market value is often driven by factors like blockbuster releases, console cycles, consumer trends and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.82. 6,195,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,108,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average is $94.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Target stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.87. 2,113,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,985,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average is $107.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.69. 726,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $245.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.85 and its 200-day moving average is $217.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Read More