Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,600,000 shares, agrowthof88,996.6% from the June 30th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.67. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $81.73.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). The company’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VKTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VKTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $118,466.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 377,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,146.95. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 26,889 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $747,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,388,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,386,789.20. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,421 shares of company stock valued at $984,405. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,464,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,357,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,972 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,479,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $24,888,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3,373.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 448,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,057,000 after acquiring an additional 435,813 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.