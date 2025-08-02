Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 28,600,000 shares, agrowthof88,996.6% from the June 30th total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.67. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $81.73.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). The company’s quarterly revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VKTX
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 4,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $118,466.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 377,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,146.95. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 26,889 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $747,514.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,388,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,386,789.20. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,421 shares of company stock valued at $984,405. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,464,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,357,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,972 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,479,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $24,888,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3,373.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 448,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,057,000 after acquiring an additional 435,813 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viking Therapeutics Company Profile
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Viking Therapeutics
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.