Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,640,000 shares, anincreaseof1,107.7% from the June 30th total of 384,200 shares. Currently,3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently,3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Vimeo Trading Down 3.7%
Shares of VMEO stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 2.00.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Vimeo had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Vimeo’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vimeo will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on VMEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler set a $8.00 target price on Vimeo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.
Vimeo Company Profile
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
