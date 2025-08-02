Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,640,000 shares, anincreaseof1,107.7% from the June 30th total of 384,200 shares. Currently,3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently,3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Vimeo had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Vimeo’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vimeo will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vimeo by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 111,848 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,432,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,570,000 after purchasing an additional 134,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 275,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VMEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler set a $8.00 target price on Vimeo and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

