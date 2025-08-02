Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIRT. Bank of America downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $43.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $298,241.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 33,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,582.86. This represents a 17.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 33,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 96.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

