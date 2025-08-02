Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Short Interest Up 542.6% in July

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 218,500 shares, anincreaseof542.6% from the June 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 182.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 182.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VBIZF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. Viva Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

Viva Biotech Holdings, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company provides discovery biology services, including protein expression and purification, structural biology, hit discovery, bioassay, biomolecular interaction, and pharmacokinetics; chemistry services, such as medicinal and synthetic chemistry, analytical chemistry, purification preparation, and computer-aided drug design services, as well as offers chemical technology platforms; and antibody/biologics research and development services comprising recombinant protein expression platform, antibody discovery and affinity maturation, assay platform, antibody production and identification platform, and antigen-antibody structural resolution platform solutions.

