Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Short Interest Up 542.6% in July

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 218,500 shares, anincreaseof542.6% from the June 30th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 182.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 182.1 days.
Viva Biotech Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VBIZF opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21. Viva Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.30.
Viva Biotech Company Profile
