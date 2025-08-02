Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

VNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. Vontier has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $773.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vontier

In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $266,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 88,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,932.32. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 817,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 33,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vontier by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

