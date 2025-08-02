Wall Street Zen Downgrades CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Sell

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Get CareDx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CareDx

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.22. CareDx has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $34.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. CareDx had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CareDx

In related news, Director Christine Cournoyer sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $465,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,238.20. This represents a 44.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 53,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,933.55. The trade was a 35.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,084 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareDx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 771.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 292.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 553.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 20,200.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.