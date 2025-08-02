Wall Street Zen Downgrades Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Hold

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on DOCU. Bank of America decreased their price target on Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised Docusign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $73.84 on Friday. Docusign has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $107.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average is $82.66.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Docusign will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,122.33. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,080.40. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Docusign by 318.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 519.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

