Wall Street Zen Downgrades Eaton (NYSE:ETN) to Hold

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.89.

ETN opened at $381.52 on Friday. Eaton has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $399.56. The company has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.55%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in Eaton by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

