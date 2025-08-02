Wall Street Zen Downgrades Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Sell

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

ENTG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.44.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average is $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $119.95.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $792.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $326,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 37,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,870. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,225,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,349,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

