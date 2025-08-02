Wall Street Zen Downgrades Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) to Buy

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Escalade Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA opened at $11.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Escalade has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $54.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.03 million. Escalade had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Escalade will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Escalade

In other Escalade news, CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $33,003.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,880. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Escalade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,731,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Escalade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Escalade by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Escalade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

