Wall Street Zen Downgrades GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH) to Sell

GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

GBank Financial Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of GBank Financial stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $521.45 million, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of -1.08. GBank Financial has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $46.00.

GBank Financial (NASDAQ:GBFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). GBank Financial had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GBank Financial

About GBank Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBFH. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GBank Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,456,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GBank Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,209,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GBank Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GBank Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GBank Financial in the second quarter valued at about $364,000.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc operates as a bank holding company for GBank which provides banking services to commercial and consumer customers principally in Nevada. The company offers business and personal checking and savings accounts. GBank Financial Holdings Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

