Wall Street Zen Downgrades Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) to Hold

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Hamilton Beach Brands Trading Down 14.9%
Shares of NYSE:HBB opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $181.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95.
Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $127.77 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hamilton Beach Brands
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Beach Brands
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Will Hims & Hers Fall Along With Novo Nordisk?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Play It Cool: Why Comfort Systems USA Is a Hidden AI Winner
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Rocket Lab Reports Next Week: Here’s What Investors Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.