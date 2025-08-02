Wall Street Zen Downgrades Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) to Hold

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Hamilton Beach Brands Trading Down 14.9%

Shares of NYSE:HBB opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $181.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $127.77 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hamilton Beach Brands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 107,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Beach Brands during the first quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.