Wall Street Zen Downgrades Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) to Sell

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $125.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Roblox has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $150.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 417.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $6,856,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 284,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,555,458.32. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $711,060.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 307,223 shares in the company, valued at $36,408,997.73. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,651,690 shares of company stock worth $593,440,562 over the last ninety days. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in Roblox by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 819.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

