Wall Street Zen Upgrades AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) to Buy

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGCO from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on AGCO from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $113.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.69. AGCO has a 1-year low of $73.79 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGCO will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $26,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,408.40. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,902,000 after acquiring an additional 286,958 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,172,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth $7,119,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

