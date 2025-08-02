Wall Street Zen Upgrades Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Hold

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Axos Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axos Financial from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of AX stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average of $70.31.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.73 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $2,042,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 113,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,256.55. This trade represents a 20.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Axos Financial by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,680,000 after buying an additional 128,932 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

