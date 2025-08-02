Wall Street Zen Upgrades Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) to “Buy”

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

NYSE BVN opened at $17.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.34. Buenaventura Mining has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.29 million. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 38.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Buenaventura Mining will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining in the second quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Buenaventura Mining by 1,363.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Buenaventura Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Buenaventura Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Buenaventura Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

