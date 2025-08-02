Wall Street Zen Upgrades Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) to “Hold”

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ESS. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.92.

NYSE:ESS opened at $256.56 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $243.85 and a fifty-two week high of $317.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $283.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.47 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 43.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

