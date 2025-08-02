Wall Street Zen Upgrades Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK) to “Hold”

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Heritage Distilling Trading Down 5.3%
NASDAQ:CASK opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. Heritage Distilling has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $4.00.
Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Heritage Distilling
About Heritage Distilling
Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.
