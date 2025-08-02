Wall Street Zen Upgrades Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK) to “Hold”

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Heritage Distilling Trading Down 5.3%

NASDAQ:CASK opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68. Heritage Distilling has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:CASK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Distilling

About Heritage Distilling

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heritage Distilling stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CASK Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 515,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 9.51% of Heritage Distilling as of its most recent SEC filing.

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

