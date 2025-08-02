Wall Street Zen Upgrades JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Hold

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 1.3%

JBGS opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $22.45.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.73. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 29.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $126.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CAO Angela Valdes sold 10,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $217,409.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $120,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,317.50. The trade was a 67.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 814.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1,052.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 123.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 103.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

