Wall Street Zen Upgrades Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION) to “Hold”

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LION. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lionsgate Studios from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lionsgate Studios from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lionsgate Studios currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of LION stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of -0.25. Lionsgate Studios has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Lionsgate Studios (NYSE:LION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lionsgate Studios will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 72,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $402,977.51. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 37,548,125 shares in the company, valued at $209,894,018.75. This trade represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,559,489 shares of company stock worth $8,950,186 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial boosted its position in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 357.5% during the second quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial now owns 228,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 178,766 shares during the period. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

