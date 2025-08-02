Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Given a $30.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WRBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Warby Parker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.75 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, Director Youngme E. Moon sold 33,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $658,152.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,993.10. This represents a 38.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $1,200,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,280.87. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,073 shares of company stock worth $1,868,573. 18.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,212,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,558 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,456,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after purchasing an additional 312,543 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,216,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,174,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,635,000 after purchasing an additional 416,797 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after purchasing an additional 313,100 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

