Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,110,000 shares, agrowthof513,650.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Currently,1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently,1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1%

Waste Management stock opened at $228.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $199.69 and a 52 week high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 83,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Waste Management from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.35.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

