Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $248.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $245.00 to $248.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.35.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $228.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $199.69 and a 52-week high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. This represents a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 69.0% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.