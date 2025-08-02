Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.35.

Waste Management stock opened at $228.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.12. The firm has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $199.69 and a 52-week high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.96%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total value of $159,609.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,311.02. This trade represents a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 126.9% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

