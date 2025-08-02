Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Shares Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.94 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.10 ($0.33). 505,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,617,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.35).

Watkin Jones Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 0.05 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter. Watkin Jones had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watkin Jones Plc will post 2.9042225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

