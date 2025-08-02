Wealthquest Corp Invests $62,000 in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,079 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total value of $202,122.62. Following the sale, the director owned 70,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,547.96. This trade represents a 8.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.7%

COLL stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.96 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 99.08%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 7th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.