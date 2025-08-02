Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.77.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Jason A. Soto sold 2,500 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $153,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,195.69. The trade was a 11.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William L. Atwell sold 16,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $995,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,168. The trade was a 35.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,109 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 63,926 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 23,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Webster Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

