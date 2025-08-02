Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $2,079,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at $351,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. Webster Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.52.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Webster Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Mi Griffin sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $125,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $809,263.28. This trade represents a 13.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Atwell sold 16,823 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $995,921.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,168. The trade was a 35.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,109 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

