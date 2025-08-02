Wedbush Has Optimistic Outlook of Booking FY2025 Earnings

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Booking in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $222.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $215.55. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5,900.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $209.92 per share.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $41.90 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BKNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 price target on Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,750.00 price target (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,781.04.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $5,386.29 on Thursday. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,568.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,074.51.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

