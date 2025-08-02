Wedbush Issues Positive Estimate for Microsoft Earnings

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the software giant will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.53. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microsoft’s current full-year earnings is $13.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $17.85 EPS.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.86.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $524.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,339,590. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.77, for a total value of $9,756,055.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 134,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,208,127.76. This trade represents a 13.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,743 shares of company stock worth $27,520,933 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

