Westchester Capital Management Inc. Has $312,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,912,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,314,000 after buying an additional 511,022 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,694,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,676,000 after acquiring an additional 666,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,559,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,898,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,327,000 after purchasing an additional 251,992 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $571.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $588.16. The firm has a market cap of $694.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $563.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.11.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

