Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Price Up 10% on Strong Earnings

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) rose 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $78.50 and last traded at $78.56. Approximately 13,512,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,982,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.43.

The data storage provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 14.13%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Western Digital from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.74.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, CEO Irving Tan sold 11,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $548,354.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 605,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,178,129.39. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $94,887.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 40,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,084.32. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,353 shares of company stock valued at $657,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 166,891 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.58.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

